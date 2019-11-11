Swedish cooperative goes solar

An artist’s impression of the 20 MW solar park planned at Strängnäs, in Sweden.

Swedish cooperative housing association HSB Södermanland will build a 20 MW solar park near the E20 highway in Strängnäs, around 50km from Stockholm.

The organization said the project is being developed with Swedish PV company EnergiEngagemang Sverige and all the cooperative’s members will be entitled to buy a share in the plant.

“We offer our tenant-owner associations solar at an advantageous price while at the same time making a strong contribution to the transition to renewable energies,” said HSB Södermanland chief executive Jon Leo Rikhardsson.

HSB said construction of the 45ha, €14 million facility is set to begin in March. “When completed, it will be Sweden’s largest photovoltaic park, with a total installed capacity of 20 MW and an electricity generation capacity of 18 GWh, which corresponds to the annual electricity consumption for 7,500 apartments,” added a statement issued by the organization.

Solar stakes

“All entities [within the housing association] can purchase a PPA [power purchase agreement] in this plant,” the company told pv magazine. “Every share is 100 kWh and you buy the 100 kWh for a fixed price [in] Swedish krona per share. This gives 100 kWh every year for as long as the plant produces electricity.”

The association says that price is lower than the current market level. “The price is very low and much under the market price as the tenants finance the share themselves,” the company added.

The plant is expected to provide enough power to meet 90% of the association’s needs and a small part of the energy generated will not be self-consumed as it will be traded on the joint Norwegian-Swedish clean energy certificate market.

The project continues a run of small solar park announcements in Sweden in recent months. These have included a PPA-linked 5.8 MW facility in Sjöbo, in the southern region of Skåne; a 10 MW, private PPA project under development by Eneo Solutions AB; and a recently commissioned 5.5 MW solar plant near Gothenburg which is currently Sweden’s largest. Installations ranging in generation capacity from 800 kW to 7 MW are being developed by local municipality-owned utilities including Kalmar, Luleå, Falu, Trollhättan and Lidkoping.