Troubled Indian manufacturing-linked solar tender now reportedly oversubscribed

The 18-month story of the tender has been a sorry tale of reduced ambition, repeatedly extended deadlines and developer no-shows.

The much-delayed, much reduced manufacturing-linked solar tender by the Solar Energy Corporation of India is reported to have finally succeeded in attracting bidders. In fact, daily newspaper The Hindu Business Line has reported three developers have come forward with the result the much-criticized exercise has ended up oversubscribed – at least in terms of the generation capacity carrot on offer.

The newspaper reported Adani Green Energy has bid for 4 GW of solar project generation capacity in return for agreeing to establish new manufacturing facilities with an annual production capacity of 1 GW of solar products. The Business Line added, Azure Power – the only developer to consistently demonstrate interest in the exercise – has pitched 500 MW of new manufacturing capacity in a bid to secure 2 GW of solar project concessions and newcomer Navyug Power offered an identical bid.

