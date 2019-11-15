Jordan renews solar rebates for residential PV

The Jordan Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has signed an agreement with the Jordan Islamic Bank to support the fourth phase of the rebate program for residential PV systems and solar thermal collectors.

The government said the support of the bank is intended to facilitate financing of residential projects. Under the program, customers will received rebates of around 30% on initial investment costs for a residential PV system.

In order to secure the favorable financing conditions offered by the agreement, homeowners will have to prioritize local suppliers or contractors in the region they are located. And, for the installation of a PV system, the provider or contractor must be licensed by the Energy Sector Regulatory Authority.

The funds for the new phase of the scheme will be provided by the Kingdom of Jordan’s Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF), with the subsidy being granted to projects not exceeding 3.5 kW in size under the country’s net metering regime. The government also specified that the PV systems may not cost more than 550 JOD (around $700) per kW installed.

The JREEEF is also targeting schools in the coolest areas of Jordan, helping to provide better insulation and lighting as well as PV systems and solar heaters. The fund was created as a result of the 2012 Renewable Energy Law in Jordan and came into effect in 2015 as an institution to finance small scale renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.

According to the report Decentralized Solar in Jordan, published by SolarPower Europe in September, the Middle Eastern country had an installed solar capacity under net metering of around 360 MW as of the end of December 2018.