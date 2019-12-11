Solaredge brings its three-phase inverter with integrated memory interface to Europe

Solaredge’s Storedge three-phase inverters with an integrated interface for DC-coupled storage can now be ordered in Europe. The company said its DC-coupled solution increases power output by eliminating additional DC-to-AC conversions.
The new product, which is designed to increase the self-consumption rate of residential PV installations, is said to enable better management and monitoring of solar power generation. It is seamlessly integrated into the battery storage system and Smart Energy devices from Solaredge.
Storedge’s external interface allows for a plug-and-play installation. The new solution is available in power classes between 5 and 10 kilowatts, which meet the requirements of the standards VDE 2100-712, IEC 60947 and the OVE guideline R11-1.
The three-phase inverter is compatible with approved 48 volt LG RESU and BYD batteries in the power classes of 3 kWh to 14 kWh. In addition, Storedge also supports an AC coupling. Solaredge plans to upgrade the product in the future to provide more flexibility and compatibility with inverters from third-party suppliers and other battery manufacturers.
Further details of the product were not available from Solaredge, with a request from pv magazine remaining unanswered.
