Germany’s special PV tender concludes with average price of €0.0568/kWh

The German government still has not acted on the pledge it made in September to remove the cap on subsidized small scale solar.

From pv magazine Germany.

Germany’s Federal Network Agency – the Bundesnetzagentur – has published the results of the second special tender held for PV projects with a generation capacity of more than 750 kW.

Last month’s procurement round was significantly oversubscribed with the agency receiving 346 bids for projects with a total generation capacity of 1.34 GW. The 121 successful projects had a combined capacity of 501 MW.

The final prices agreed for the solar power to be generated ranged from €0.0470 to €0.0620/kWh. The average price of €0.0568/kWh recorded was higher than the €0.0490 posted in the last capacity tender, which saw successful bids of €0.0459-0.0520/kWh in October.

More is needed

Carsten Körnig, general manager of the Federal Association of the Solar Industry (BSW-Solar) said: “The solar industry has once again demonstrated its efficiency in climate protection: High willingness to invest and great acceptance at low costs. It is regrettable that only one in three bidders has been awarded a contract.”

He called for the pace of expansion for PV to be tripled compared to last year and said the federal government should “implement legislative measures immediately” and take further action. His suggested solutions included finally delivering on Angela Merkel’s pledge to remove the 52 GW cap at which point incentives will no longer be paid for new installations with capacities of up to 750 kW.

Julia Verlinden, energy spokesperson for the Green Party in the Bundestag, called for a similar response. “The government has to increase the tender volume immediately and thus speed up the solar expansion,” she said. “Above all, the conveyor lid has to go.”

Cliff-edge

Analysts expect Germany to hit 52 GW of installed solar capacity within months. “Then there is a sharp slump in solar energy,” added Verlinden. “Germany cannot afford that because for climate protection, we need a lot more clean, green electricity that replaces dirty coal electricity. And for the upcoming structural change we need more jobs in future industries. The government must now set the course for this.”

The Bundesnetzagentur revealed the latest special tender had allocated new solar capacity in all federal states except the city states of Berlin, Hamburg and Bremen. Bavaria led with around a third of the successful bids – 42 projects with a combined capacity of 148 MW. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania landed 10 projects for 80 MW of new generation; and six facilities – with a total capacity of 49 MW – were secured in Schleswig-Holstein.