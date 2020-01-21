Central Bank of Brazil launches two more solar tenders

Banco do Brasil is on the hunt for more clean energy.

Latin America’s largest bank, Banco do Brasil SA, has launched two more tenders to buy power from leased solar plants.

The bank said the tenders will procure power for 122 of its agencies in the state of Bahia and 33 in Ceará. The lender estimates the resulting clean energy supply will save it BRL56 million ($13.4 million).

In Bahia, the bank expects to contract around 8 GWh of solar electricity per year and in Ceará 2 GWh.

The electricity generated by the solar plants will be supplied to the grid and its value then deducted from the bank’s energy bills, in accordance with net metering rules. In Brazil, net metering applies to all solar systems with a generation capacity of up to 5 MW.

Tender bidding

Public calls for the tenders will be made on electronic platforms on February 3, at 9.30am for Ceará and at 1pm for Bahia.

Solar leasing became an option in Brazil in 2015 when electricity regulator ANEEL introduced provisions making it possible. The rules enable businesses and public bodies without space for PV installations to lease fractions of third-party solar plants and consume the power generated.

Banco do Brasil conducted similar exercises for its 200 agencies in the state of Minas Gerais – where energy is costly – in July and again two months ago. In September, the lender launched three tenders of the same kind for the Federal District – which hosts the capital, Brasilia – and in the states of Goiás and Pará. With those three exercises Banco do Brasil agreed to buy around 6 GWh of solar electricity per year.