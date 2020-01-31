Eaton and Enico launch new 2 MWh storage solution

Ireland-based power management company Eaton and Enico, a Finnish provider of modular energy storage solutions, are jointly offering xStorage Container, a storage system that was designed for commercial and industrial self-consumption power projects.

The companies said that the new battery system can help to more effectively optimize self-consumption from solar projects, while integrating charging stations for electric vehicles and ensuring stable, reliable power supplies for buildings.

They claim that their new “all-in-one storage solution” is not too bulky and does not require significant effort to install. The 6-meter long containers can be deployed quickly to allow greater flexibility in system configurations, Eaton added.

The solution offers up to 2 MWh of storage capacity per container if the storage units are new, or up to 0.5 MW/0.5 MWh if they are second-life systems.

Using a proprietary battery management system (BMS), xStorage Container allows islanding for reliable backup power, as well as peak clipping (or load shifting) and frequency regulation, the two companies said.

“We develop unique and comprehensive integrated energy storage module solutions that utilize the best power electronics, battery storage, and control technologies on the market,” said Marko Lähteenmäki, chief business officer at Enico. “Our collaboration with Eaton enables us to further meet the needs of our customers with a combined solution from two technology leaders.”