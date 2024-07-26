EWEC issues requests for proposals for 400 MW BESS project

The UAE’s Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) says 27 companies and consortiums that expressed interest in developing the project qualified for this stage of the tender.

Image: Saj Shafique/Unsplash

EWEC has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to qualified developers and developer consortiums that expressed interest in developing a greenfield 400 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in Abu Dhabi.

The utility says the RFP is being issued to bidders who passed the qualification processes following the expressions of interest stage that took place earlier this year.

A total of 93 companies and consortiums submitted interest, with 27 qualifying for this round of the tender.

The chosen developer will develop, finance, construct, operate, maintain and own the BESS system and the associated infrastructure. They will also act as an independent power producer, entering into a long-term agreement with EWEC as the sole procurer.

“The 400 MW BESS project marks a key milestone in EWEC's strategic efforts to enhance the resilience and efficiency of the power network,” said EWEC Chief Executive Officer Othman Al Ali. “Utility-scale BESS technology will facilitate our rapid integration of increased amounts of renewable energy from solar PV to the system and enables us to operate and manage peak demand more efficiently.”

The deadline for responses to the RFP is in the final quarter of this year.

