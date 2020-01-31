Innogy announces 60 MW storage project in Ireland

Belectric is active in the construction of solar power plants, as well as in the storage business.

German renewables company Innogy SE has announced plans to install its first battery storage project in Ireland.

The company said that it has made a final decision to invest €25 million in the construction of a 60 MW lithium-ion plant near Lisdrumdoagh, in Ireland’s County Monaghan. Construction will begin this year, with commissioning planned for 2021. A company spokesperson said that the project will be developed by its Belectric subsidiary, without disclosing the capacity of the installation.

Ireland wants renewables to account for 16% of its total energy mix this year while deriving 40% of its electricity needs from clean energy. In the face of grid-stability challenges rising with clean energy share, national grid operator Eirgrid continues to procure system service capacity under its “Delivering a Secure, Sustainable Electricity System” (DS3) program.

“I am proud that we are making our first significant utility-scale battery storage investment, not just anywhere, but in Ireland, a market with a strong commitment to renewable energies and dedicated support for battery storage,” said Sven Utermöhlen, senior vice president of renewables operations at Innogy SE. “Ireland is an excellent starting point for us as we look to expand and grow our battery storage technology business.”

The company expanded into the Irish renewable energy market in 2016. It currently owns and operates onshore wind farms, with some offshore wind capacity also in development. It said it plans to explore additional battery storage possibilities in the future.

Last year, Eirgrid launched an auction for large-scale storage and selected winners with a combined capacity of 110 MW, in the first auction to be held under the DS3 program. The DS3 scheme accepts applications from companies that can provide fast frequency response or primary operating reserve services that are aligned with grid code standards and the proven technologies of transmission system operators.