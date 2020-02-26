Slovakia launches first renewables auction

It is hoped the tender will drive the deployment of 30 MW of clean power generation capacity.

Slovakia’s Ministry of Economy has launched the country’s first technology-neutral, large scale renewable energy auction.

Through the pilot procurement round, the government aims to allocate 30 MW of power generation capacity. Successful projects will secure 15-year feed-in premium payments on top of the wholesale electricity price.

The scale of solar projects eligible to bid for subsidies ranges from 100 kW of generation capacity to 2 MW. Non-PV facilities must be at least 500 kW in scale and can go up to 10 MW each.

Ceiling price

A ceiling price of €84.98/MWh (€0.08498/kWh) has been set for the electricity generated by solar and wind power projects with other clean energy technologies set a maximum tariff of €106.80/MWh.

Developers have until April 30 to submit bids.

Slovakian state-owned energy company Slovenský plynárenský priemysel will buy the electricity generated.

The auction is part of new clean energy and co-generation support scheme introduced by an amendment to the Act in Support of Renewable Energy Sources and High Efficiency Combined Heat and Power (Act No. 309/2009 Coll).

Slovakia has seen only a limited increase in residential and commercial solar installations in the last year and large scale projects have dried up completely.

This copy was amended on 26/02/20 to clarify solar projects in the auction can start at 100 kW of generation capacity rather than 500 kW as previously stated in the lead intro.