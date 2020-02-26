Slovakia launches first renewables auction

Slovakia’s Ministry of Economy has launched the country’s first technology-neutral, large scale renewable energy auction.
Through the pilot procurement round, the government aims to allocate 30 MW of power generation capacity. Successful projects will secure 15-year feed-in premium payments on top of the wholesale electricity price.
The scale of solar projects eligible to bid for subsidies ranges from 100 kW of generation capacity to 2 MW. Non-PV facilities must be at least 500 kW in scale and can go up to 10 MW each.
Ceiling price
A ceiling price of €84.98/MWh (€0.08498/kWh) has been set for the electricity generated by solar and wind power projects with other clean energy technologies set a maximum tariff of €106.80/MWh.
Developers have until April 30 to submit bids.
Slovakian state-owned energy company Slovenský plynárenský priemysel will buy the electricity generated.
The auction is part of new clean energy and co-generation support scheme introduced by an amendment to the Act in Support of Renewable Energy Sources and High Efficiency Combined Heat and Power (Act No. 309/2009 Coll).
Slovakia has seen only a limited increase in residential and commercial solar installations in the last year and large scale projects have dried up completely.
This copy was amended on 26/02/20 to clarify solar projects in the auction can start at 100 kW of generation capacity rather than 500 kW as previously stated in the lead intro.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.