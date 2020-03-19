COVID-19: Dutch developers want 2020 deadlines delayed

The trade body says work is continuing on many solar projects despite COVID-19.

Dutch PV association Holland Solar has urged the government to delay grid-connection deadlines for solar projects being developed under the SDE+ program for large scale renewables which should begin delivering power this year. The move has been made as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened across Europe this week.

“Should the development and realization of projects continue to slow down or even stop altogether, a new situation will arise that will be harmful to many segments of the clean energy sector, including the solar sector,” the trade body stated in a press release.

Holland Solar said it is in talks with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy and enterprise agency the Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland to seek a grace period for 2020 projects.

The trade body stressed solar park construction had not been interrupted completely by the coronavirus outbreak, despite disruptions to the PV supply chain. “Work is still continuing in many places, often with minimal adjustments, since most of the work takes place outside,” said Holland Solar.

The association also urged municipalities to keep reviewing project proposals under the SDE+ scheme. “Clarity is needed to help [the] solar energy sector continue with the realization of projects so that the energy transition in the Netherlands is delayed as little as possible,” added the group.

Several large scale solar projects in the Netherlands are also being jeopardized by worsening grid connection shortages.