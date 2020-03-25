Covid-19 halting European PPA market

The coronavirus pandemic could put paid to unsubsidized solar in Europe for the next few months at least.

German energy advisory Enervis has told pv magazine the market for unsubsidized large scale solar projects in Europe may grind to a halt thanks to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Senior consultant Tim Steinert said that the consequences of the global outbreak are already visible. “With current spot price … levels in European markets, there is hardly any subsidy-free business model left,” he said. “If you compare current wholesale prices to full costs of the projects, you won’t see any market where a subsidy-free business model is still working in current market conditions. This will hopefully change again by end of this year [or the] beginning of next year.” Enervis’ Steinert said the current market environment will put most of the unsubsidized PV development pipeline on hold, drying up the signing of power purchase agreements (PPAs) planned for this year, and possibly next year too. “We hope to see an ease from the end of this year and the beginning of next year but we don’t know yet how power prices driven by demand, CO 2 and gas prices will develop in the next months,” said the consultant. Investors

Investors are likely to gravitate instead to subsidized projects for the time being, said Steinert. “Nobody is really prone, at the moment, to look for projects with pure market risk,” he said. “Most of the negotiations we see at the moment will be put on hold and postponed at least until the end of this year.”