Germany installed 700 MW of PV in first two months of 2020

From pv magazine Germany

According to Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur), the country installed 356.7 MW of PV capacity in February, from 375 MW in the preceding month and 200 MW of solar in February 2019.

Rooftop PV remains the primary market driver. PV systems up to 750 kW in size under the feed-in tariff regime accounted for 287.3 MW of new additions in February. PV systems up to 750 kW in size, which can be implemented outside of tenders, hit nearly 51 MW in the second month of the year.

Solar systems installed under the nation’s tenant electricity scheme hit 1.27 MW in February. Developers also completed 15 MW of capacity across four sites under the tender scheme for large-scale PV, Bundesnetzagentur said.

The country’s cumulative installed PV capacity hit 49.75 GW at the end of February, which means there is still about 2.25 GW of capacity left before developers reach the German government’s 52 GW cap for PV incentives.

In April, feed-in tariffs for PV systems up to 750 kW in size will fall by an additional 1.4%. Fixed feed-in tariffs are between 6.50 cents per kilowatt-hour and 9.44 cents per kilowatt-hour, depending on the project. The amount to be invested in direct marketing, which is mandatory for PV systems above 100 kW in size, will range from 6.90 cents per kilowatt-hour to 9.84 cents per kilowatt-hour in April.