Germany deployed 1.1 GW of solar in Q1

Germany installed 367.8 MW of new PV capacity in March, according to new figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur).

This shows that, despite the country’s coronavirus lockdown measures, PV deployment held steady from last year. In March alone, 350 MW of new solar was installed.

In the first three months of this year, new additions hit 1.1 GW, versus 1.27 GW in the same period a year earlier. PV systems with capacities of up to 750 kW under the feed-in tariff regime continued to drive demand, with around 326 MW of new capacity registered in March. Ground-mounted PV plants built outside of the tender scheme accounted for 28 MW of the total.

Popular content

PV systems installed under the nation’s tenant electricity scheme hit 1.08 MW in March. Developers also completed 15 MW of capacity across four sites under the tender scheme for large-scale PV plants, Bundesnetzagentur said.

The country’s cumulative installed PV capacity hit 50 GW at the end of February, which means there is still about 2 GW of capacity left before PV developers reach the German government’s 52 GW cap for PV incentives.

This month, feed-in tariffs for PV systems up to 750 kW in size will fall by an additional 1.4%.