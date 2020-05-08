Drones can drive down operational PV costs

From pv magazine India
pv magazine: Are drones being used in Indian solar installations?
There are no clear indicators of the kind of solar projects that are actively using drones currently for operations & maintenance (O&M), which is the most significant solar segment use case. The lack of a clear policy directive restricts companies from making full-scale use of drones in solar fields for fear of antagonizing the local population (especially in the rural areas) and police.
pv magazine: Do you see the market improving? What are the most significant use cases?
With the amendment to the Civil Aviation Requirement 2.0, this trend is likely to change in the coming years. Companies operating in solar O&M will be early adopters, with potential use cases ranging from thermographic inspection to site surveys for clearing vegetation, as well as remote monitoring and inspection of solar fields.
For the full interview, please visit our pv magazine India site.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.