REC Group confirms patent action against Hanwha in China

Hanwha has become embroiled in another intellectual property wrangle after launching claims of its own against rivals last year.

Beijing-owned solar manufacturer REC Group has confirmed it filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Korean rival Hanwha Q Cells’ Qidong business unit in February.

The Norway-based solar module manufacturing business, which is ultimately owned by the Chinese state, today moved to confirm rumors it had filed the patent claim in China, regarding what it described as its in-house split-cell and junction box technology.

REC Group said its case was accepted by the Suzhou IP Tribunal on April 8 and served on Hanwha Q Cells (Qidong) on April 20.

The company said the technology at issue had formed part of the high-efficiency panels it has been manufacturing at its Singapore facility for “more than half a decade.”

Hanwha Q Cells operates a production facility in Nantong city in the Jiangsu province of China.

In a press release issued today by REC Group confirming the lawsuit, chief technology officer Shankar G Sridhara said: “REC Group’s R&D resources, time and investments have significantly contributed to set new industry standards. REC Group filed this action to protect its intellectual property, investments and reputation, as well as to encourage more innovation in the industry. The more solar companies invest in developing groundbreaking innovation, the more improvement we will see in efficiencies and costs per kilowatt-hour and achieving full access to renewable energy generation and consumption for communities.

“As a global, pioneering solar energy company, we champion intellectual property rights and fair competition. This also means that we will rigorously defend our rights when they are being violated.”