Jinko launches PV module with record output of 580 W

JinkoSolar launched a new module series on Friday, led by its 78TW panel, which offers a record-setting 580 W of power output.



The Tiger Pro series also includes two 530 W panels – dubbed the 72TR and 72HC – and the 60TR panel, which provides 430 W of output, for specific use in the distributed-generation PV segment.

Equipped with Jinko’s tiling ribbon technology, the products are based on monocrystalline PERC cells, with an efficiency of 21.4%. They are all available in mono and bifacial versions.



“We developed these products based on our long experience in both big power plants and the residential market,” Alberto Cuter, Jinko’s general manager for LatAm and Italy, told pv magazine. “The products have been designed to respond to the high-quality demand of the industry and to reduce the LCOE of a solar power plant.”

The Chinese PV module manufacturer plans to begin production of the new series in the fourth quarter of this year. “But will begin accepting the first orders from now,” Cuter said.

He added that the module was designed with the support of inverter manufacturers such as Huawei, Sungrow, SMA, Fimer and SolarEdge. Solar trackers providers such as Soltec, Arctech Solar, Nextracker, and Array Technologies also provided input.



“There is a broad range of adaptive inverters and mounting solutions that enable Tiger Pro panel to realize its full potential to the best,” Cuter explained. “We are able in this way to reduce the LCOE at a very competitive level, making solar power plants much more competitive than in the past. We also reduced the logistics cost for modules transport, which represents about 5% to 7% of its total cost.”

Jinko has upgraded the performance warranty for the series by offering 2% degradation in the first year and a 0.45% liner warranty for the remaining 24 years, Cuter said. Thus far, the modules have only been tested internally, but the company will soon move forward with third-party performance certifications.

The company did not disclose any additional technical details about the new product line.