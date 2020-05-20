Chinese 202 MW/MWh solar-plus-storage project

State-owned electric utility Huanghe Hydropower Development is building a 202.8 MW/MWh solar-plus-storage plant in a desert in China’s northwestern province of Qinghai.
The facility will be connected to an ultra-high voltage power line the State Grid Corp of China is building to connect the far northwest of the country to more densely populated eastern provinces. The RMB22.6 billion ($3.18 billion) power line will include construction of two converter stations with 8 GW of transmission capacity and the line will extend 1,587km across Qinghai, Gansu, Shaanxi and Henan provinces.
The solar-plus-storage project is part of the 3,182 MW solar scheme Huanghe Hydropower announced in December, according to Chinese inverter maker Sungrow, which is providing its 1500 V, SG250HX string inverters as well as storage solutions for the facility.
The solar-plus-storage plant will be the first phase of a 16 GW renewable energy hub which is set to include 10 GW of solar generation capacity.
Sungrow told pv magazine the solar-plus-storage facility is being equipped with a sub-array energy management function able to ensure smooth power output while improving prediction accuracy for solar power generation.
“The customized, AC-coupled, low-voltage design can guarantee cost-savings for the customer,” Sungrow said in a statement. “Furthermore, the flexibly-built microgrid system with Sungrow PV and energy storage system is able to supply electricity in the early construction period and slash the construction time.”
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.