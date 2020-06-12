Poland set to reach 2 GW milestone

Polish grid operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE) says the country reached 1,953.1 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of last month.

In May alone, newly installed capacity was 120.4 MW, while new additions for the first five months of 2020 hit 653 MW.

Moc zainstalowana w #PV w KSE 1.06.2020 r. wyniosła 1953,1 MW (na podst. danych przekazanych do OSP). Oznacza to wzrost o 176,38 proc. rok do roku i o 6,57 proc. w okresie V 2020 – VI 2020 r. #OZE #energetyka pic.twitter.com/GD4kiWxHSX Popular content — PSE S.A. (@pse_pl) June 10, 2020

The grid operator had reported 1.29 GW of cumulative solar capacity in Poland at the end of 2019, up from around 1 GW in late September, and from just 486 MW at the end of 2018.

The strong growth is mainly being driven by incentives for rooftop PV and the extension of net metering access to businesses. The Polish government commissions commercial and industrial PV and large-scale solar through renewable energy auctions.