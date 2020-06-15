Indian launches 10 MW solar tender in Rajasthan

The tariff ceiling has been fixed at INR3.20/kWh ($0.04) and the ground-mounted PV projects will be set up on a build-own-operate basis. The last day to submit bids is July 24.

Bidders are required to deposit Rs 45 lakh as bank guarantee.

Image: Fourth Partner Energy

Share

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (Seci) has opened bids to develop 10 MW of grid-connected, ground-mounted solar capacity in the state of Rajasthan. The plants – to be set up on a build, own, operate basis – will be installed in the town of Bagru Kala, in the Jaipur district.

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidder. The maximum tariff payable to the project developer for the electricity generated has been fixed at INR3.20/kWh ($0.04).

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.

The headline on this article was amended on 15/06/20 was amended to reflect the Rajasthan tender is for 10 MW of generation capacity, not 10 GW as previously stated.