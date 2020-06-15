Indian launches 10 MW solar tender in Rajasthan

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (Seci) has opened bids to develop 10 MW of grid-connected, ground-mounted solar capacity in the state of Rajasthan. The plants – to be set up on a build, own, operate basis – will be installed in the town of Bagru Kala, in the Jaipur district.
The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidder. The maximum tariff payable to the project developer for the electricity generated has been fixed at INR3.20/kWh ($0.04).
For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.
The headline on this article was amended on 15/06/20 was amended to reflect the Rajasthan tender is for 10 MW of generation capacity, not 10 GW as previously stated.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.