First Solar signs PPA with Dow Inc

From pv magazine USA
First Solar has come to terms with Dow Inc. on a power contract for 75% of the annual electricity generation at First Solar’s upcoming 200 MW Horizon Solar project in Frio County, Texas.
The contract is for 15 years and the power generated by the project will help to reduce emissions from Dow’s Gulf Coast operations. These operations include the company’s facilities in Texas – home to the largest petrochemical site in the western hemisphere.
While a timetable for the project’s construction has not yet been made available, First Solar has said that the project will be using the company’s Series 6 panels. The panels will feature Dow’s ENGAGE PV Polyolefin Elastomers, which are encapsulant films used to enhance the module’s performance and efficiency.
Dow claims that the Elastomer can increase power generation, improve resistance to potential induced degradation and reduce the levelized cost of electricity, as well as overall system costs.
