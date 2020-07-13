Germany launches 650 MW tender for ‘innovative’ renewables

From pv magazine Germany.

German federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur has launched the country’s first tender for renewable energy projects featuring innovative technology.

The agency website states the procurement exercise will see the allocation of 650 MW of generation capacity, including 250 MW of already-installed projects that were set to be allocated through a tender abandoned last year due to a missing regulation.

In the new exercise, bids can be submitted – for single projects or clusters – from September 1. The maximum value of the fixed market premium payment available for standalone projects is €0.03/kWh. For aggregated project capacity – which must include some solar or wind facilities – €0.0750/kWh is available. The Bundesnetzagentur added, wind and biomass plants among the bids must have received approval by August 11 and the upper size limit for projects related to grid expansion is 141 MW.

The tender design has met with some criticism, including from the solar industry, because it offers a fixed market premium rather than the flexible feed-in payment available in technology-specific procurement rounds. That means plant operators will not receive payment for electricity generation in the event of negative power prices. “This means that more risk is transferred to plant operators,” said the Federal Ministry of Economics in January.