Tunisia’s first floating PV project

The capital is set to host Tunisia’s first floating array.

Tunisian state-owned utility Société Tunisienne de l’Electricité et du Gaz (STEG) is planning a 200 kW floating PV plant at the Lake of Tunis in the capital.

A press release issued by the power company stated the installation should be operational next year and will power the Tunis district of Berges du Lac.

The project will be financed with an unspecified sum from the Private Sector Study and Aid Fund of the Directorate-General of the French Ministry of Economy.

The plant will be built by French energy giant Total, via its Qair renewables development business, formerly Qadran International.

The project will come under the supervision of the Tunisian Ministry of Energy, Mines and Energy Transition, which has also asked Qair to assess the nation’s floating solar potential.

Qair is already building a 10 MW ground-mounted solar plant in Tunisia which was selected by the government in a tender finalized in June.

In January, the Total-owned developer secured the tender to build a 4 MW floating PV project in the Seychelles by submitting the lowest price bid for the power to be generated: $0.095/kWh.