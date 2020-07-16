Norwegian tech for Korea’s giant floating solar complex

Norwegian floating PV specialist Ocean Sun and South Korean tech company EN Technologies have signed an agreement to develop the pilot projects of the 2.1 GW floating solar complex the Korean government is planning near the Saemangeum tidal flat, on the coast of the Yellow Sea.
The agreement includes a technology license grant for a demonstration system with a follow-on option for a minimum 100 MW of generation capacity within 18 months, Ocean Sun has stated. The deal envisages the possibility of an additional 400 MW within five years.
“The combination of South Korean technology and manufacturing excellence, with Norwegian maritime and photovoltaic expertise, is a very good match,” said Ocean Sun CEO Børge Bjørneklett. The Korean partner will localize production of project components.
Patented design
Ocean Sun has developed a floating solar system for near-shore and semi-sheltered waters. The patented design features a buoyancy ring anchored to the seabed with four mooring points and 12 lines. “Most of the system weight is located on the surface where the modules are deployed,” Bjørneklett said in a recent interview with pv magazine.
The Korean government unveiled the KRW4.6 trillion ($3.82 billion) project last July and it overcame its first hurdle four months later, when the South Korean Ministry of Defense confirmed the huge plant would not affect flight operations at a nearby U.S. forces base.
The government has recently introduced new rules to prioritize solar energy projects built with low-carbon-footprint modules and the regulations are expected to favor domestic solar cell and panel manufacturers.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.