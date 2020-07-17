India’s ReNew Power to build 2 GW factory

From pv magazine India

ReNew Power has announced plans to start manufacturing solar cells and modules in India.

The developer will invest INR15 billion ($200.2 million) to INR20 billion to set up a new production facility. The plant will initially have 2 GW of annual manufacturing capacity. However, the location of the factory has yet to be finalized, as the company is still in talks with a number of state authorities.

The announcement comes just weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Indian companies to become more self-dependent.

