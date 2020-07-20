Trina reveals 600 W module

Five months after launching its first 500 W-plus solar module, Trina Solar has unveiled a next-generation Vertex series it says can generate as much as 600 W.
At a press conference held by the company at its Wuxi headquarters on Thursday, head of product strategy and management Zhang Yingbin gave details of a panel series which includes two products for international customers: a 6×10 cell, bifacial model which it has claimed can yield up to 600 W, and a 5×11, 550 W device, which is also double-sided.
Building on the company’s 210mm-wafer-based, multi-busbar, high-density-interconnection, 500 W-plus products, Trina said the innovation which ramps up output still further was the use of half-cut rather than trisection-cut cells. “The maximum module efficiency is up to 21.2%,” said Zhang.
The Vertex has lower open-circuit voltage of 41.7 V and a raised current of 18.4 A, according to Trina. The string power available for solar projects could rise up to 41% for developers who use the Vertex, the manufacturer said, with the product offering associated balance-of-system savings of RMB0.1/W ($0.014), thanks to a need for fewer cables, foundations, racking and other infrastructure. That would drive levelized cost of energy reductions of 2-3%, said Trina.
This year
Zhang said the Wuxi-based company will start producing the 550 W Vertex this year, with the 600 W version expected in the first quarter of next year. Trina said it will have 10 GW of annual Vertex production capacity this year, rising to 21 GW next year and 31 GW the year after.
The Q1 ambition for the more powerful Vertex model would steal a march on Trina’s rivals, who formed the 600 W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance this month with the aim of producing the next level of ultra-powerful modules.
The Vertex would also strengthen the claims of the 210mm silicon wafer endorsed by Trina just as some of its rivals insist 182mm should be the industry standard.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.