New alliance aims to break 600 W threshold

The 600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance set up by mostly China-based solar companies aims to cross the 600 W module output threshold.
Trina Solar, the biggest manufacturer in an alliance which also includes Risen Energy and JA Solar, has said the organization will build “products, systems and standards for a next-generation technology platform, committing to maximize the customer values of 600W+ ultra-high-power modules and other related solutions.”
The group also includes big inverter manufacturers such as China’s Huawei and Sungrow and Germany’s SMA Solar Technology. Tracker suppliers including China’s Arctech and Singapore-owned Nextracker are also members of the alliance.
The full list of members is:
- Arctech Solar Holding
- China Datang
- China Energy Engineering Group Heilongjiang Electric Power Design
- China General Certification Center
- Cybrid Technologies
- DB Schenker Logistics
- DNV GL Singapore
- East China Electric Power Design Institute of ChinaPower Engineering
- Flat Glass
- Hangzhou First Applied Material
- Huawei Technologies
- Huadian New Energy Technology Development of China Huadian Engineering
- Irico (Hefei) Photovoltaic
- JA Solar Holdings
- Jiangsu Huansheng Photovoltaic
- Kelongwei Automation Equipment
- Nextracker
- PowerChina Guizhou Engineering
- PowerChina Jiangxi Electric Power Construction
- Risen Energy
- S.C New Energy Technology
- Sineng Electric
- SMA Solar Technology
- SPIC (Beijing) New Energy Investment
- Sun Yat-sen University Solar Research Institute
- Sungrow Power Supply
- Suzhou Maxwell Technology
- Suzhou Run Sunshine Technology
- Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor
- Trina Solar
- Triumph Science & Technology
- TÜV NORD
- TÜV Rheinland (China)
- TÜV Süd Certification and Testing (China)
- UL CCIC
- Wuxi Shangji Automation
- Xiaoniu Automation Equipment
- Xinyi Glass (Anhui)
- Yonz Technology (Changzhou)
Separately, seven PV manufacturers in China recently signed up to an initiative to urge the global solar industry to adopt 182mm as the standard format for solar silicon wafers. Those seven companies are Longi Solar, JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, Runyang Yueda Photovoltaic Technology, Lu’an Solar Technology and Zhongyu Photovoltaic Technology.
This article was amended on 15/07/20 to add Sun Yat-sen University, Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor and UL CCIC to the list originally reported.
