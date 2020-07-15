New alliance aims to break 600 W threshold

Trina, manufacturer of the Vertex 500 W module, is part of an alliance pushing for 600 W-plus.

The 600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance set up by mostly China-based solar companies aims to cross the 600 W module output threshold.

Trina Solar, the biggest manufacturer in an alliance which also includes Risen Energy and JA Solar, has said the organization will build “products, systems and standards for a next-generation technology platform, committing to maximize the customer values of 600W+ ultra-high-power modules and other related solutions.”

The group also includes big inverter manufacturers such as China’s Huawei and Sungrow and Germany’s SMA Solar Technology. Tracker suppliers including China’s Arctech and Singapore-owned Nextracker are also members of the alliance.

The full list of members is:

Separately, seven PV manufacturers in China recently signed up to an initiative to urge the global solar industry to adopt 182mm as the standard format for solar silicon wafers. Those seven companies are Longi Solar, JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, Runyang Yueda Photovoltaic Technology, Lu’an Solar Technology and Zhongyu Photovoltaic Technology.

This article was amended on 15/07/20 to add Sun Yat-sen University, Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor and UL CCIC to the list originally reported.