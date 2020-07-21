Ginlong unveils 255 kW string inverter

Chinese inverter manufacturer Ningbo Ginlong Technologies has launched a 255 kW string inverter it says is the highest-powered such device available. The Solis-255K-EHV, three-phase device offers a reported efficiency of 99% – for a European rating of 98.8%.

The transformer-free inverter, which measures 1,255x770x384mm and weighs 25.1kg, has 12 maximum power point tracking channels and 24 string inputs, with MTTP voltage ranging from 580-1,500 V.

Ginlong says the inverter can be used in projects at altitudes of up to 4,000 meters and its operating ambient temperature ranges from -25 to 60 degrees Celsius. The manufacturer added the device is ideal for large scale PV projects. “For the same, 6.3 MW block design, [the] Solis 255K inverter solution can reduce [the] LCOE [levelized cost of energy] by more than 3.5%,” said the company.

The manufacturer says DC input and short-circuit current can reach 15-25 A per string. “At present, the DC input capacity of mainstream string inverters in the market is about 12-13A, which can no longer meet the requirements of high-power bifacial modules,” said Ginlong.

The device features an expandable storage interface which can support up to 125 kW of charge and discharge power. “This inverter facilitates the expansion of energy storage at a later stage, without the need to change any existing plant design,” said the manufacturer.