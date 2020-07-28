Pay-as-you-go offer for offgrid solar, pay TV in Africa

U.K.-based offgrid solar system supplier Bboxx is offering clients in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Togo a combined offer for solar power and access to more than 100 channels of Canal+, a France-based pay-TV company.

Bboxx rents out small offgrid PV systems and televisions, allowing customers to buy solar power and watch TV programs under a pay-as-you-go model (PAYG) by using a mobile phone.

“Bboxx and Canal+ have a common ambition to largely provide the underserved African households with both access to electricity and to quality TV content thanks to the bundled offer,” Bboxx said.

Popular content

The idea of offering TV programs emerged from the Covid-19 crisis, when the need for more power materialized in rural areas.

“The pandemic has meant more people are staying at home than ever before, so having access to news and entertainment to stay informed on current affairs while keeping entertained has never been so important,” the company said.

Bboxx supplies solar home systems in 12 countries across sub-Saharan Africa, but it also serves the Pakistani market. It installs solar panels capable of providing power for five lights, a television, radio, torch, or a 12 V battery.