Pay-as-you-go offer for offgrid solar, pay TV in Africa

U.K.-based offgrid solar system supplier Bboxx is offering clients in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Togo a combined offer for solar power and access to more than 100 channels of Canal+, a France-based pay-TV company.
Bboxx rents out small offgrid PV systems and televisions, allowing customers to buy solar power and watch TV programs under a pay-as-you-go model (PAYG) by using a mobile phone.
“Bboxx and Canal+ have a common ambition to largely provide the underserved African households with both access to electricity and to quality TV content thanks to the bundled offer,” Bboxx said.
The idea of offering TV programs emerged from the Covid-19 crisis, when the need for more power materialized in rural areas.
“The pandemic has meant more people are staying at home than ever before, so having access to news and entertainment to stay informed on current affairs while keeping entertained has never been so important,” the company said.
Bboxx supplies solar home systems in 12 countries across sub-Saharan Africa, but it also serves the Pakistani market. It installs solar panels capable of providing power for five lights, a television, radio, torch, or a 12 V battery.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.