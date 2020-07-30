Renewables covered 50% of Germany’s power demand in H1

From pv magazine Germany
Germany’s Federal Environment Agency said this week that renewables generated around 138 billion kWh of electricity in the first six months of 2020, or roughly 10 billion kWh more than in the first half of 2019.
Solar PV accounted for about 28 billion kWh of the total, up approximately 3 billion kWh from the same period last year. Newly installed PV capacity for the first six months of this year hit 2.24 GW, while cumulative capacity stood at 51 GW by the end of June.
Wind energy was the most important energy source in the German electricity mix in the first half, outpacing coal, natural gas, nuclear energy and all other renewable energy sources. It accounted for more than half of the country’s renewable electricity.
