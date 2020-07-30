Portuguese consortium plans 1 GW green hydrogen cluster

From pv magazine Spain
Portuguese utility EDP, gas supplier Galp, industrial conglomerate Martifer, national grid operator REN, and Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas are set to launch a feasibility study for the H2 Sines project, a planned green hydrogen industrial cluster in Sines, Portugal.
The project is expected to begin with the development of a 10 MW pilot electrolysis installation. That plan includes the possibility to expand it to 1 GW within the current decade.
Green hydrogen production under the H2 Sines project would span the entire value chain, including renewable electricity generation, hydrogen production and distribution, transportation, storage, sale, and export.
The partners have signed an international memorandum of understanding to study the feasibility of creating a value chain for the export of hydrogen from Sines to northern Europe. In addition to the export option, the green hydrogen that will be produced in Sines could be used in Portugal.
To “ensure its financial feasibility,” the project will be developed gradually and will seek to optimize hydrogen production volumes and consumption, as well as the cost-competitiveness of the technologies involved. The first phase will involve the installation of a pilot electrolysis project that could be expanded to up to 1GW of capacity within this decade, backed by about 1.5 GW of renewables capacity to power the electrolyzers.
