German PV tender concludes with lowest price of €0.0490/kWh

From pv magazine Germany

Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) reported this week that the country’s latest tech-specific tender for large-scale PV, held on July 1, brought in 174 bids for 779.4 MW of solar capacity.

The tender’s allocated volume of 192.2 MW was significantly oversubscribed. The authorities awarded 30 bids. The final prices ranged from €0.0469(0.06)/kWh and €0.0536/kWh, down slightly from the preliminary round.

Popular content

In the onshore wind energy tender, prospective developers submitted 26 bids for 191.0 MW of capacity, out of a total tendered volume of 275.1 MW. The accepted bids​​ ranged from €0.055/kWh to €0.062/kWh. As in the previous round, the average final price was €0.0614.

“The results of the tender for wind and solar energy show the well-known picture of a slowdown in the energy transition,” said Julia Verlinden, a spokeswoman for energy policy at the Alliance 90/The Greens parliamentary group. “The PV tenders for photovoltaics are regularly oversubscribed. In the past two years, more photovoltaics could have been awarded for almost every tender.”

The next tech-specific tender of the year for onshore wind farms and PV systems is Sept. 1. Innovation tenders will be held for the first time on this date.