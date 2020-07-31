Germany added 437 MW of PV in June

From pv magazine Germany

Germany deployed around 437 MW of fresh PV capacity in June, according to new figures released this week by the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). Installations fell slightly from 446 MW in May, but June capacity additions were still considerably higher than the monthly totals in the January-April period.

Developers connected 2.36 GW of solar to the grid in the first half of 2020. In the same period last year, new additions hit 2.02 GW. If the current pace of growth continues, this year’s installations could be on track to surpass last year’s total additions of roughly 4 GW.

As usual, the rooftop segment accounted for the largest share of deployments in June, at 336 MW. Rooftop arrays are still supported by feed-in tariffs, but the Bundesnetzagentur has said that the FITs will be cut by 1.4% in August, September and October, due to the levels of development registered in the past few months.

Germany’s cumulative installed PV capacity stood at 51.5 GW at the end of June.