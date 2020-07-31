Germany added 437 MW of PV in June

From pv magazine Germany
Germany deployed around 437 MW of fresh PV capacity in June, according to new figures released this week by the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). Installations fell slightly from 446 MW in May, but June capacity additions were still considerably higher than the monthly totals in the January-April period.
Developers connected 2.36 GW of solar to the grid in the first half of 2020. In the same period last year, new additions hit 2.02 GW. If the current pace of growth continues, this year’s installations could be on track to surpass last year’s total additions of roughly 4 GW.
As usual, the rooftop segment accounted for the largest share of deployments in June, at 336 MW. Rooftop arrays are still supported by feed-in tariffs, but the Bundesnetzagentur has said that the FITs will be cut by 1.4% in August, September and October, due to the levels of development registered in the past few months.
Germany’s cumulative installed PV capacity stood at 51.5 GW at the end of June.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.