Kstar launches 1,500 V string inverter

Chinese inverter manufacturer Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology has unveiled KSG-200UH/KSG-250UH, a 1,500 V string inverter for large-scale applications.
The transformer-free 250 kW inverter offers a reported efficiency of 99%, for a European rating of 98.5%. It measures 1,055 x 700 x 336 mm, weighs 110 kg, and has 12 maximum power point tracking (MPPT) channels and 24 string inputs. MPPT voltage ranges from 600 V to 1,500 V. The inverter has an ambient operating temperature ranging from -25 C to 60 C.
The manufacturer claims that the device is equipped with an arcing protection function that can accurately detect arc faults, protected by inverter shutdowns within 2.5 seconds. The inverter also features a potential-induced degradation (PID) recovery function to ensure better performance of the modules.
“The anti-PID module shifts the PV potential to ground above zero and prevents PID effect,” the company explained. “The high precision RCD protection circuit helps to secure personal safety.”
It added that its IP66 protection and C5 corrosion protection design allow the inverter to operate in poor environmental conditions. “The length of the product and performance warranty depends on a project’s size and characteristics,” it added.
