Colombia’s PV project pipeline reaches 8.8 GW

From pv magazine Latam.

Colombia‘s Mining and Energy Planning Unit (UPME) has published detailed information on projects under development of renewable sources in Colombia as of July 31 of this year.



According to the government agency, there are currently 385 projects totaling 15 GW at different stages of development, including 4 biomass, 17 wind, 93 hydro, 271 photovoltaic and 7 thermal.

The 271 photovoltaic projects currently being planned, developed or built in the country have a combined capacity of 8,855 MW. Of those, 54 were initiated in 2018, 159 last year and 58 so far in 2020.

By power range, 99 projects are less than 1 MW; 69 are between 1 and 10 MW; 41 between 10 and 20 MW; 10 between 20 and 50 MW; 26 between 50 and 100 MW; and 26 are more than 100 MW.

The largest number of projects, 39, is concentrated in the department of Valle, followed by Santander, with 23.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced this week that from 2018 to 2022, Colombia will increase its installed solar and wind capacity 50 times: the country will go from having less than 50 MW in 2018 to more than 2,500 MW in 2022.