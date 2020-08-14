India’s PV capacity tops 37 GW

From pv magazine India.

India reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 37 GW at the end of June, according to the report Q2 2020 India Solar Market Update from Mercom India.

In the second quarter, the country saw the deployment of just 205 MW of new PV systems, of which 120 MW in the large-scale segment and 85 MW in the rooftop segment. In the first quarter, new additions in the two segments totaled 896 MW and 194 MW, respectively.

In the second quarter of 2019, newly installed PV capacity was 1,510 MW.

