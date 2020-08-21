Indian manufacturers request duties on PV imports

From pv magazine India
The India Solar Industries Association (AISIA) has urged the Indian government to impose a 50% basic customs duty (BCD) on solar equipment, with immediate effect, to ensure the survival of domestic manufacturers.
AISIA said that Indian solar manufacturers have seen demand for their exports fall sharply due to the pandemic. While safeguard duties and the government’s recent decision to provide land near ports for manufacturing facilities have been steps in the right direction, solar manufacturers are now demanding immediate support.
