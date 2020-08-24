Portugal’s second PV auction draws world record low bid of $0.0132/kWh

Although Portugal’s second solar energy auction is expected to be finalized tomorrow, the Portuguese financial newspaper Expresso has anticipated that the procurement exercise’s lowest bid reached a world record price of €0.0112 ($0.0132)/kWh.

If confirmed, this price would be currently by $0.0003 lower than the $0.0135/kWh bid submitted by French energy group EDF and China’s JinkoPower in a 2 GW tender held in Abu Dhabi in July.

The nation’s first solar auction, last summer, saw the Directorate General for Energy and Geology allocate 1.15 GW of solar generation capacity – less than the 1.4 GW originally planned despite the exercise being oversubscribed. That procurement delivered a solar electricity price tariff of €0.0147/kWh, marking a new world record for that time.

More details on the ongoing second auction will be provided as soon as the official results will be announced.

*article was amended on Aug. 24, 2020, to reflect that the auction’s lowest price is by $0.0003 lower than the $0.0135/kWh bid in Abu Dhabi’s auction and not, as previously reported, by $0.002.