Indian coal tar company enters battery business

Batteries undergoing pressure testing. Lithium-ion technologies are put through rigorous safety procedures, but the nature of the technology means there is always some risk of fire. Operators need to understand and mitigate failure modes at the cell, module, and system levels to avoid thermal runaway of cells.

From pv magazine India

Coal tar derivatives specialist Epsilon Carbon has announced its foray into the lithium-ion battery materials business with the commissioning of a facility to produce 5,000 tons of synthetic graphite anode materials per year.

The company plans to triple this unit capacity to 15,000 tons in 2021 and further expand to 50,000 tons per annum by 2025. It will invest US$ 70 million over the next five years to meet this capacity target.

“The battery materials business is housed under a new subsidiary, Epsilon Advanced Materials, formed to become a preferred supplier of synthetic graphite material to cell manufacturers and energy storage device companies across the globe” the company said.

