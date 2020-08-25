Indian coal tar company enters battery business

Epsilon Carbon has commissioned a new production facility to manufacture synthetic graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. It plans to invest US$70 million over the next five years to increase the plant’s capacity to 50,000 tons.
Batteries undergoing pressure testing. Lithium-ion technologies are put through rigorous safety procedures, but the nature of the technology means there is always some risk of fire. Operators need to understand and mitigate failure modes at the cell, module, and system levels to avoid thermal runaway of cells.
Coal tar derivatives specialist Epsilon Carbon has announced its foray into the lithium-ion battery materials business with the commissioning of a facility to produce 5,000 tons of synthetic graphite anode materials per year.
The company plans to triple this unit capacity to 15,000 tons in 2021 and further expand to 50,000 tons per annum by 2025. It will invest US$ 70 million over the next five years to meet this capacity target.
Popular content
“The battery materials business is housed under a new subsidiary, Epsilon Advanced Materials, formed to become a preferred supplier of synthetic graphite material to cell manufacturers and energy storage device companies across the globe” the company said.
Based in New Delhi, Uma reports on the latest PV market trends and projects in India. After gaining an MSc Physics (Electronics) and an MBA, she has gone on to accrue over a decade of experience in technology journalism.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.