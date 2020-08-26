India added just 351 MW of solar in Q2

From pv magazine India

In the second quarter of 2020, India added just 351 MW of new solar capacity, taking total installed capacity to 38,377 MW by the end of June.

Of the new additions, 60% (211 MW) came from utility-scale solar and 40% (140 MW) from rooftop solar, according to Bridge to India’s latest report, India Solar Compass Q2 2020. The country’s total commissioned utility scale reached 32,497 MW, while rooftop solar stood at 5,880 MW.

Popular content

The report said that module prices fell sharply for multicrystalline modules and mono-PERC modules during the quarter. However, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) costs for rooftop solar installations remained unchanged at INR 32.5 ($0.44)/Wp, as the reduction in module prices was offset by a rise in balance-of-system prices.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.