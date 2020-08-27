New solar PPA, hybrid PV-wind project in Germany

From pv magazine Germany
The electricity comes from the Schornhof solar park in Bavaria, for which Statkraft signed a separate PPA with Ingolstadt-based PV company Anumar in July. The Norwegian business said at the time that a short-term deal for a 30 MW solar power plant had been secured in German PV tenders, with a feed-in premium top-up tariff.
“The Schornhof solar park will be the largest connected solar power plant in Bavaria that will be implemented and operated with the help of a combination of PPAs and EEG funding,” said Anumar Managing Director Andreas Klier, referring to the German renewable energy law, the Erneuerbare-Energien-Gesetz (EEG). Schornhof is under construction and is set to be be completed before April.
Popular content
In a separate development, German renewables developer BayWa r.e. said it would link a planned 10 MW solar park to a 24 MW wind farm in Bavaria. The project, near Bayreuth, has been operating since 2013. The plants will be linked to the same grid connection point. BayWa r.e. plans to expand the solar generation capacity of the hybrid project to 22 MW.
The scarcity of hybrid renewable energy projects in Germany means that developers and grid operators have to work closely to arrange capacity utilization at times when both technologies are generating. Although hybrid facilities are more costly, BayWa said the PV portion of its scheme was only possible because it could use the same grid connection point.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.