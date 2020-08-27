New solar PPA, hybrid PV-wind project in Germany

Statkraft will supply around 600 GWh of solar power to the German green electricity provider by December 2031 under the latest contract, with Naturstrom to use the energy to supply its residential customers. The contract reportedly provides “complete price flexibility,” so Naturstrom can integrate the solar energy into its procurement strategy.



The electricity comes from the Schornhof solar park in Bavaria, for which Statkraft signed a separate PPA with Ingolstadt-based PV company Anumar in July. The Norwegian business said at the time that a short-term deal for a 30 MW solar power plant had been secured in German PV tenders, with a feed-in premium top-up tariff.

“The Schornhof solar park will be the largest connected solar power plant in Bavaria that will be implemented and operated with the help of a combination of PPAs and EEG funding,” said Anumar Managing Director Andreas Klier, referring to the German renewable energy law, the Erneuerbare-Energien-Gesetz (EEG). Schornhof is under construction and is set to be be completed before April.

In a separate development, German renewables developer BayWa r.e. said it would link a planned 10 MW solar park to a 24 MW wind farm in Bavaria. The project, near Bayreuth, has been operating since 2013. The plants will be linked to the same grid connection point. BayWa r.e. plans to expand the solar generation capacity of the hybrid project to 22 MW.

The scarcity of hybrid renewable energy projects in Germany means that developers and grid operators have to work closely to arrange capacity utilization at times when both technologies are generating. Although hybrid facilities are more costly, BayWa said the PV portion of its scheme was only possible because it could use the same grid connection point.