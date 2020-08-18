A closer look at JA Solar’s new 785/810 W panel series

Chinese solar module manufacturer JA Solar unveiled last week at the SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai the world’s most powerful PV module – the Jumbo solar panel with power output exceeding 800 W.

The 240-cell panel, which has quadruple layouts of PERC cells and utilizes a triple-cut cell design with 11 busbars on 210mm wafers, is not only the most powerful device available in the market, but also the biggest and heaviest with dimensions of 2,219 by 1,765 by 40 mm and a weight of 43.5 kg. For comparison, a 585 W panel unveiled by a competitor of JA Solar this year measures 2,411 by 1,134 by 35 mm and weighs 31.1 kg.

According to the panel’s product sheet, the JAM80S40 785-810 HRM module series is available in six different versions with a power output of between 785 and 810 W and efficiencies ranging from 20.1 to 20.8%.

Open circuit voltage is of 81.90 V to 82.68 V and maximum power voltage ranges from 68.39 to 69.84 V depending on the size. Short circuit current is ranges between 12.50 and 12.20 ampere and power tolerance is of 0%/+5%.

Popular content

The operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 to 85 degrees Celsius, according to the manufacturer, and maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. Its junction box has an IP 68 rating.

JA Solar offers a 12-year product warranty and 25-year power output guarantee. Annual linear degradation over 25 years is indicated at 0.55% while degradation for the first year of the panel’s lifetime is capped at 1.5%.

As for the packaging configuration, the manufacturer said 27 modules can be loaded on a pallet. For comparison, a 580 W product from another JA Solar competitor requires one pallet for 31 modules.

The module is not yet in mass production.