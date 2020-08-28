Exoskeletons for solar panel mounting

From pv magazine Spain

Enel Green Power España, a unit of Endesa, is applying a new technology for the construction of a 50 MW solar park near Seville and two large-scale PV plants near Badajoz, in southern Spain. The Badajoz plants will have capacities of 49.9 MW and 41.9 MW.



Endesa is applying technologies such as exoskeletons to facilitate the assembly of solar panels, integrated junctions, state-of-the-art surveillance systems, and detection cameras. The integrated junctions are systems for joining PV modules that allow for faster anchoring of the solar modules, thus facilitating their construction, the company said.

There are about 500 workers involved in the installation of the three plants – 300 people in Seville and 200 in Badajoz. Together, they will install almost 390,000 solar modules by using an exoskeleton that will make the panels light enough to be mounted by just one person, rather than two people.

Endesa is also applying “laser scanner” detection systems for workers in the vicinity of heavy machinery, as well as security detection cameras.