Indian developers demand deferral of customs duty on PV panels

India has a strong PV project pipeline of 42,229 MW as of June 30, according to Bridge To India.

India’s Solar Power Developers Association (SPDA) has urged the Indian government to reconsider the imposition of basic customs duties on solar cells and modules.

The developers want the duties to be postponed by 18 months, as the safeguard duty on solar cell imports has already been extended by a year. The safeguard duty on Chinese, Vietnamese, and Thai solar cells – whether assembled into modules or not – is set 14.9% for the first six months, before falling to 14.5%.

