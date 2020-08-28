Indian developers demand deferral of customs duty on PV panels
India’s Solar Power Developers Association said that the one-year safeguard duty extension has already driven up capital costs. Any additional tariff barriers would jeopardize the Indian government’s “100 GW by 2022” target, it claimed.
India’s Solar Power Developers Association (SPDA) has urged the Indian government to reconsider the imposition of basic customs duties on solar cells and modules.
The developers want the duties to be postponed by 18 months, as the safeguard duty on solar cell imports has already been extended by a year. The safeguard duty on Chinese, Vietnamese, and Thai solar cells – whether assembled into modules or not – is set 14.9% for the first six months, before falling to 14.5%.
Based in New Delhi, Uma reports on the latest PV market trends and projects in India. After gaining an MSc Physics (Electronics) and an MBA, she has gone on to accrue over a decade of experience in technology journalism.
