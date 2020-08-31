Burkina Faso launches tender for 9 MW of solar

Société Nationale d’électricité du Burkina Faso (Sonabel), the West African country’s national electrical utility, has launched a tender to build four megawatt-scale PV plants.
Two of the projects – with a total capacity of 6 MW – will be developed in the towns of Dori. Two other plants with installed capacities of 2 MW and 1 MW will be built in the towns of Diapaga and Gaoua, respectively.
Interested developers have until Oct. 5 to submit their proposals. The African Development Bank is supporting the tender.
Burkina Faso had only installed 62 MW of PV capacity by the end of 2019, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). However, there are currently several large-scale PV projects under development throughout the country. For example, in February French PV developer Urbasolar – part of Axpo Group – started building a 30 MW solar plant in Pâ, in the Mouhoun Loop region of northwestern Burkina Faso.
The project pipeline also includes projects with capacities of 20 MW and 15 MW. They are being developed by a consortium formed by France’s Quadran and Spain’s Soltech and Syscom. The arrays will be built in Zano, Boulgou province, in southeastern Burkina Faso, and in Boucle de Mouhoun, in the central part of the country.
