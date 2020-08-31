Germany deployed 447 MW in July

From pv magazine Germany.

Germany deployed around 447 MW of new PV capacity in June, according to new figures released this week by the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). May and June saw newly installed PV power reach 446 MW and 437 MW, respectively. In July 2019, new additions totaled 292 MW.

In the first seven months of 2020, developers connected 2.80 GW of solar to the grid compared to 2.38 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country’s cumulative solar capacity topped 51.98 GW at the end of July.

Almost 355 of the 447 MW deployed so far this year are attributable to PV projects that were implemented outside of the tender scheme for solar plants exceeding 750 kW in size. The ground-mounted systems with an output of up to 750 kW, which can be built outside the tender scheme, made up a total of 32.7 MW of the total new capacity for July.

In September, feed-in tariffs and market premiums will again fall 1.4%. Depending on type and size of system, FITs range between €0.0669 and €0.0877/kWh. In the direct marketing system category – mandatory for arrays with a generation capacity above 100 kW – the payment is €0.0603/kWh.

