Germany deployed 447 MW in July

From pv magazine Germany.
Germany deployed around 447 MW of new PV capacity in June, according to new figures released this week by the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). May and June saw newly installed PV power reach 446 MW and 437 MW, respectively. In July 2019, new additions totaled 292 MW.
In the first seven months of 2020, developers connected 2.80 GW of solar to the grid compared to 2.38 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country’s cumulative solar capacity topped 51.98 GW at the end of July.
Almost 355 of the 447 MW deployed so far this year are attributable to PV projects that were implemented outside of the tender scheme for solar plants exceeding 750 kW in size. The ground-mounted systems with an output of up to 750 kW, which can be built outside the tender scheme, made up a total of 32.7 MW of the total new capacity for July.
Popular content
In September, feed-in tariffs and market premiums will again fall 1.4%. Depending on type and size of system, FITs range between €0.0669 and €0.0877/kWh. In the direct marketing system category – mandatory for arrays with a generation capacity above 100 kW – the payment is €0.0603/kWh.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.