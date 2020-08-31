Renewables improve reliability outlook for Australia’s main grid

From pv magazine Australia

The rapid development of large-scale solar and wind projects and the unstoppable growth of Australia’s rooftop PV fleet have improved power supply reliability across the nation’s main grid, reducing the risk of summer blackouts. However, more action is required to fill in the gap left by retiring coal-fired generators.

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said last week that unserved energy is not expected to exceed the reliability standard in any part of the National Electricity Market (NEM). Thanks to the inflow of new renewable energy generation for the coming summer, the new forecast is in stark contrast to last year’s report, in which AEMO ominously predicted a summer punctuated by a high risk of “simultaneous unplanned outages” as a result of decreasing reliability of ageing coal-fired generators.

“It is great to see how industry’s investment in new resources improves the reliability outlook for this summer,” said AEMO Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Audrey Zibelman, noting an additional 4.3 GW of new renewable energy capacity that will be operational this summer, compared to what was available last year.