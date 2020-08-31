India can’t match Gulf region’s record-low PV tariffs

From pv magazine India

A new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis and JMK Research & Analytics shows that India and other countries will probably not match the Gulf region in providing the world’s cheapest solar power in the near term.

Popular content

Recent record-low tariffs in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are primarily due to the lower cost of dollar-denominated financing, major tax concessions, and other factors, according to the report’s authors.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.