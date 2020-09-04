France devotes €30 billion to energy transition

From pv magazine France

The French government has launched a new Covid-19 recovery plan that includes €30 billion to invest in the energy transition.

The top priority is the creation of a hydrogen economy, with €2 billion to be invested by the end of 2022 and €7.2 billion up to 2030. The money will be used for R&D activities and industrial electrolysis development projects.

These figure show how much hydrogen has grown in importance in state-level energy strategies. The French government will present the country’s new plans for hydrogen on Sept. 8.

Enerplan, the French solar association, stressed the importance of solar in the production of green hydrogen. “PSolar production, along with other renewable energies, can form the basis of great ambition for the production of carbon-free hydrogen,” the trade body said. “The storage of renewable electricity is a challenge for the years to come, hydrogen coupled with solar parks is a particularly suitable response.” Popular content