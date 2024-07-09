Denmark approves certification scheme for PtX producers

The Danish Energy Agency has pre-approved a certification scheme to allow PtX producers in Denmark to certify green fuels.
PtX, also known as green hydrogen or electrofuels, involves using electricity to produce hydrogen. EU legislation requires these fuels to be certified in order to be described as “green.”
The European Commission has not yet finalized its certification scheme for PtX producers, causing concern about a lack of certification for upcoming Danish projects. The Danish Energy Agency said its certification system should remove this uncertainty and allow production to start this year.
The agency has described the approval process as a “short-term transitional solution.” It will be replaced by the European Commission's certification system, which is expected later this year.
The agency has pre-approved PtX fuel certification under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification EU (ISCC). The ISCC's certification requirements are available on its website.
“Security is needed for the Danish PtX projects, as many millions have already been invested in establishing green fuel production in Denmark,” said Sidsel Horsholt, head of office at the Danish Energy Agency. “The market is in a very early phase, and the players who have come out of the starting holes early should not be delayed due to a lack of certification.”
